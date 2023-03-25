Letter: Get out and vote

To the Editor:

The Kendall County Board appointed Jeff Farren, Ken Johnson, Gary Schlapp and Marty Schwartz to the Bristol-Kendall Fire Board because they are widely known for their integrity and community service. They have served admirably. They deserve your vote.

The District 115 School Board candidates Jorge Ayala, Leslie Smogor, Wayland Middendorf and Molly Gerke answered questionnaires. From their responses, I feel they would work to provide for the needs of all students while maintaining fiscally responsible policies, academic excellence and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

I urge you to get out and vote.

Gail Gaebler

Yorkville