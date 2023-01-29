Letter: Not an open piggy bank

To the Editor:

Our Congress past and present has been run by numerous thieves. Our government representatives want to cut Social Security and Medicare to supposedly help balance the budget.

Yet what did they do for many years? They stole and put worthless IOUs into the Social Security lock box to the tune of between $2 trillion and $3 trillion dollars. That’s right, trillion dollars. This lock box was meant to be just what it sounds like, not an open piggy bank.

Therefore, for each Congressperson who was part of this robbery I say, try, convict and put them in prison and let the present Congress figure how to replace what was stolen.

Michael Svanovick

Plano