Letter: CROP Walk fundraiser thank you

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Interfaith CROP Hunger Walk committee, we would like to thank the following businesses for their generous sponsorship of our walk. In addition to the business sponsors, we also received generous donations from friends, families and neighbors. Many of the sponsors are repeat annual donors and we greatly appreciate your support and generosity.

Thank you to the following businesses:

Jim & Craig Elliott Auctioneers, Jim’s Automotive, Leland Farmers Co-Op, A&B Exterior’s, Duallyz Automotive, Jim’s Automotive, Whitakers Auto Salvage, Turner Eichner Funeral Homes, Leland Farmers Grain Co, Ag Tech and AHW Implement.

Beverage Family Funeral Home, Rosati’s Pizza Sandwich, Meadowvale Inc, Karen Johnson PC, Deb Davey, Resource Bank/Leland, Stacy Skillin/Mary Kay, Bob Wright-State Farm Insurance Agency, Target Bookkeeping/Business Services, Just in Time Heating & AC, Tara Kemmer/Pamper Me Pretty and First Insurance Group.

A portion of the funds raised return to the community to support some of the local sharing pantries. The remainder of the funds raised supports global work of Church World Services/CROP Walk.

This year, the walk was at Bethany Lutheran Church, Leland on Oct. 2. Every dollar and every foot we put forward helps in our battle against hunger locally and worldwide.

We sincerely want to thank you for your support this year and in years past.

Blessings and Peace to All from CROP Walk Committee members.

Denise Krafft & Gayla Buhler

Bethany Lutheran Church

Leland

Janice Dunn

Salem Lutheran Church

Sandwich

Cindy Fraser

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Sandwich