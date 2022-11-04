Letter: Oswego Fire, Oswego Police open house thanks

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department held the second annual open house event. A crowd of more than 768 people attended the event to learn about both departments.

Families traveled throughout both the fire station and the police station stopping at different activities, with each having a task for them to complete. There was a live fire demonstration that gave everyone in attendance an understanding of fire spreads, the importance of having working smoke detectors and the need to practice fire drills at home.

The police department had vehicles on display, a drone demonstration and an up-close look at a jail cell.

Fun was had by all: Children were able to try on gear, flow water through a real fire hose and show everyone their “stop drop and roll” skills. Kids were also able to get fingerprinted and tour the shooting range.

Pumper the Fire Pup and McGruff the Crime Dog were on hand to meet the children, while everyone enjoyed hot dogs, chips and popcorn.

The most popular stations every year are the raffles. The fire department offers a free chance for students to win a ride to school in a fire engine, and the police department offers a chance to win a ride in a police car. Each department picked one lucky winner.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by, and we hope to see everyone in years to come. Special thanks to Sam’s Club for donating the hot dogs and chips.

Lieutenant Kris Kearns

Oswego Fire Protection District

Oswego