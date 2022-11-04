Letter: Faith in free and fair elections

To the Editor:

Nationally, this election is a citizenship stress test. Our democracy, our 50 states, the union, all depend on our faith in free and fair elections. I’ve personally witnessed the conduct of local elections in the county of Kendall many times. I’ve kicked the tires, visited polling locations, sat in Central Tabulation, watched the ballots come in late into the evening on election night, then attended the Random Audit of Precincts mandated by state law, and never observed anything that was a concern to me. And I’m a guy that does not just trust. I verify.

Since my wife retired, she chose to be an election judge. Just another honest citizen that cares enough. She’s an early-voting election judge, then works a long day on Election Day. It is not about compensation for her. It’s serious duty with a sworn oath. She agrees our election system is sound, beyond reproach. It can be checked and cross-checked. Election judges are ethical regular folks who care about democracy.

In recent election cycles, a candidate’s character, morals and their ability to tell the truth seem to no longer be a concern. I’ve always voted for the person, not their national political party. The fairness of our elections is especially important to me not only as a citizen, but also as a candidate. This election, I am asking for your vote to elect me to the Kendall County Board District One. I have a long track record of being transparent, holding elected officials accountable, and, in this time when so many candidates and elected officials have a problem with telling the truth, telling the truth. Please vote for Kendall County Party candidate Todd Milliron.

Todd Milliron

Yorkville