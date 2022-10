To the Editor:

Under the new “lllinois SAFE-T Act’” beginning Jan. 1, police will be prohibited from removing trespassers from your private and or business property. Police will only be allowed to issue a ticket to the trespasser. To remove said trespasser, property owner will now be required to bring litigation in an attempt to have trespasser removed.

Thank you J.B. and Illinois Democrats.

John Krzyston

Newark