Letter: Unapologetically MAGA

To the Editor:

It needs to be spoken. This needs to be replied to. Joe Biden chose to spend most of his speech time on insulting and fearing MAGA or Ultra MAGA Republicans. He held up his fist when he described these taxpaying Americans as extreme and dangerous to our democracy. I would like to respond to President Joe Biden.

The silent majority is MAGA. Joe did get that right. We are among you. MAGA are your parents, teachers, grandparents and veterans of this great nation. The MAGA community are survivors of COVID who remained calm and used commonsense judgment throughout the entire lockdown.

MAGA delivered groceries to those locked down due to immunities or illness. MAGA continued to drive trucks, fix broken toilets, zip up body bags, preach to parishioners who desperately needed guidance. MAGA courageously held the hands of their elderly through plexiglass and hosted weddings and funerals for their children with courage.

MAGA continued to report to work each day. MAGA spoke of the truths when mainstream media did not want you to hear it. MAGA continued to support troops and first responders.

MAGA was silent until they were forced to become louder. MAGA did not attack your cities. MAGA did not injure your police officers. MAGA did not march in your streets violently during the summer of 2020. MAGA questions everything as the Constitution allows them.

MAGA protects human rights by demanding commonsense protection for these vulnerable populations. MAGA becomes involved organically, not through compensation or notoriety. MAGA will stand and speak about our country’s inconsistencies and keep our arms wide open to accept any good will Republican who wishes to live in a society of law and order with Constitutional conveyance. This is MAGA. Unapologetically MAGA.

Becky Nelson

Stamp Act PAC

Plano