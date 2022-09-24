Letter: Blue Mass thanks

To the Editor:

On Sept. 11, a special Blue Mass was held at St. Patrick Church to honor all our first responders. The celebrant was Father Matt Lamoureux, pastor. First responders from the area participated in dress uniforms. Yorkville Police Chief Jim Jensen and Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier did a great job getting the word out to all police and fire departments in the area.

Thank you to the Aurora Police Department and the Yorkville American Post 489 for providing the Color Guard and presenting the Colors while the congregation recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Thanks to the Bishop Roger L. Kaffer Assembly #3232 that provided the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, led by Illinois State District Marshals Ty Simmons and David Wokem.

The St. Patrick Men’s Club and the Yorkville Knights of Columbus, God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463 provided the food and beverages at the reception after Mass. Special thanks to Pat and Mike Engelhardt, and the Lady Knights Auxiliary for setting up and serving the refreshments.

Finally, thank you to Nelson Funeral Home for the beautiful prayer cards to St. Michael the Archangel, patron of police, and St. Florian, patron of firefighters. The delicious pizza served at the reception was made possible with the help of Papa John’s in Yorkville.

To all first responders, we say: Thank you for your service.

God bless us all and God bless America.

James Zbella

Deputy Grand Knight,

Yorkville Knights of Columbus,

God’s Divine Mercy Council #14463

Yorkville