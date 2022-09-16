Letter: Used book sale thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the library. With your help, the Friends raised over $8,000.

A special thank you to Judy Somerlot for doing all the preliminary work including publicity, getting volunteers, printing coupons and flyers, hanging banners and lining up the Yorkville High School girls softball team, led by Jory Regnier, Social Science teacher and softball coach, to move boxes for setup, etc., prior to the actual sale.

So many volunteers helped with setup, assistance on the days of the sale, and cleanup. We are grateful to every single one of them – and the list would be lengthy –m who gave of their time and effort to make this sale a success.

We are always grateful to the Yorkville library staff for their contributions leading up to the sale and for their help with collections during the Summer’s End sale. They generously share their space, their time, their furniture and their supplies to help make this a successful event. Library Director Shelley Augustine was always present and helping wherever needed. Dixie DeBord, technical services manager; Jeanette Weiss, director of Youth Services; and Mike Curtis, director of Adult Services, are always big supporters of this fundraiser and freely give of their time and energy. Sharyl Iwanski, circulation manager, graciously shared her space and her staff throughout the weeks before and during the sale.

Many wonderful books, CDs and DVDs will continue to be on sale at reduced prices at the Summer’s End book sale at the library through September 16. Thank you to Sharon Mix, for not only organizing this part of the sale, but for all her help with setting up and helping with the main sale during Labor Day weekend.

Sue Smithmeyer

On behalf of the Friends of the Yorkville Public Library

Yorkville