Letter: Golf outing thanks

To the Editor:

The second annual Father Jerry Memorial Golf Outing and Scholarship Banquet was Aug. 21 at Blackberry Oaks Golf Club and Kennedy Pointe Restaurant. Twelve teams competed for prizes in several contests on the course. We would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this year’s event successful and for their support of the St. Patrick Men’s Club.

The Pot of Gold beverage cart sponsor was Barry Busa. Emerald sponsors were Nelson Funeral Home, Brenart Eye Clinic, Loren Underhill and d’Escoto Inc. from Chicago. Yorkville Ace Hardware, Paradise Car Wash, Dr. Mark Weinhold, DDS and Dave Sorich (Chex Systems) shared the Contest Hole sponsorship.

Family sponsorships were received from the Gleason Family, Mike and Nancy Knutson, Tom and Loretta Hebert, Deacon Dale and Arlene Metcalfe, and Larry DeBord.

Thanks to all the Shamrock hole sponsors: Beth Plachetka, Safe Harbor Counseling in Sugar Grove; JMB Investments; Jump Financial Services; Jim Campbell at Lite Construction; O’Malley Welding; The Auto Dr., Yorkville; Lakeview Grill; Machine Tool Diagnostics; Mike & Denise’s Pizza & Pub; Rosary High School; Rt. 31 Secure Storage (D. Kuhn); Sages Meat Market; Squaw Grove Dental, Dr. Keith Barnhart, DDS; United Rentals, Sean Bergan; Rowdy’s Bar & Grill; Knights of Columbus, Bishop Kaffer Assembly; and the Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council 14463.

Raffle prizes or cash donations were received from area businesses and friends including Dr. John Plachetka; Rick Plachetka; The Zalonis and McGovern families, who came from Kentucky and Indiana to join us; Jimy Zbella; Laura Zbella and Miguel d’Escoto; Barry Busa; Deacon Dale Metcalfe; Dearborn Café; Southern Belle Pancake House; Sandy and Steve Knutson-Grebner; Bob Allen; Loren Underhill; The Olive Gallery; Yorkville Liquors; Yorkville American Legion Post 489; Grace Coffee & Wine; NCG Theatre; Mike and Pat Engelhardt; Kennedy Pointe Restaurant; Blackberry Oaks Golf Course; Gjovik Auto Group; Kevin Rouse, Allstate Insurance; and Okie Bo’s BBQ Sauce.

We were honored to have Yorkville Mayor John Purcell join us for the Scholarship dinner and awards along with supporters from the Yorkville Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick Parish.

The big winners of the day were the scholarship winners: Kensington Chastain, Samantha Reynolds, Erin Murray and Maxwell Rowe. The Men’s Club is proud to announce that since 1999, close to $50,000 has been awarded to students through the proceeds of the annual golf outing.

Special thanks to the golf committee and the volunteers who helped make this event a success.

Jim Zbella

2022 Golf Outing Chairman

Yorkville