Letter: Championing women’s health

To the Editor:

I am blessed to live in Illinois where my life matters to my elected officials: Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Gov. JB Pritzker.

After years of infertility, I became pregnant, leading to 10 weeks of joy in 1994. Then I miscarried. I was immediately scheduled for a D&C back then and would be today. No waiting. If it hasn’t already occurred, women will be dying in states with draconian barriers to abortions because nonviable pregnancies sustain a heartbeat.

At the time I miscarried, my mom had already lost my dad when he developed cancer at 54. Without proper medical care, she might have buried her oldest daughter just three years later. I ultimately gave birth at 37 – the greatest joy of my life. That baby is now a YHS and an Illini engineering graduate. We both have a right be here, and, if I hadn’t received the D&C, that outcome is in question.

Health care for women requires bodily autonomy. My medical file may say I had an abortion. Yes, I did to keep me healthy. Healthy enough to become a parent. Pregnancy should not be a death sentence decreed by untrained elected officials. As a Christian, I trust these decisions to women; we are wise and understand consequences.

Thank you, Congresswoman Underwood for championing women’s health. And thank you Gov. Pritzker for protecting the right to an abortion. It’s easy to be a proud Illinoisian where health care decisions are between doctors and patients.

Lea Ann Skogsberg

Yorkville