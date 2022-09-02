Letter: Just be nice to your neighbor

To the Editor:

I live in Plainfield and I am often in Plano. I happened to pick up the Kendall County Record from Aug. 18. I disagree with the letter that likened what is happening in this nation to hijacking a plane because we are going down a certain path.

I think it is wrong for any American citizen to believe everyone in this nation should be exactly alike, think exactly alike. This nation is built on people from all over this world, and to be honest, this nation was founded by and belongs to the American Indian.

People in this nation are of every color God made people. Is not a beautiful garden every color of the rainbow? Every religion should be respected because people believe different things and some people are atheists. That is their right. Some people are gay. After intelligent study, one realizes they are born different. They didn’t ask to be, but they are; it is not a choice, and they, as American citizens, should be allowed all rights by law, that all citizens are allowed.

If you are an American who worships in a Mosque, that is your right. If one read the Koran, we all agree with many of the same ideals. Once you become an American citizen you are entitled all rights and freedoms all Americans are entitled to.

I don’t understand why people just don’t live their life being the best person they can be and be cordial and nice to their neighbor, no matter who they are or what they believe. People would have a much happier, content life if they did.

Connie Orland

Plainfield