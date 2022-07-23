Letter: Follow the true Shepherd

To the Editor:

In response to the letter from the Christian Trump follower, I offer my thoughts and opinions.

Sometimes I have an unhealthy focus on the world. Particularly, politics.

The prince of this world is characterized as The Deceiver for a reason. What fertile ground he has now. Pitting Christian against Christian. Putting focus on the government laws. Encouraging people to believe they can force the hand of God by protests, votes and allegiance to men.

Well, it surely keeps our minds busy. Focusing on other people and entities leaves us little time to ask God to search our hearts. To see ourselves as we really are, judgmental, presumptuous, self-righteous, self-justifiers, envious, greedy, know-it-alls that require constant self examination to reveal our true motives. To see our inner thoughts as we constantly try to deceive ourselves that we are good. We are anxiety-filled worriers about the end of times. The Deceiver’s greatest weapon is our fear. He offers saviors of his own making to lead us to believe that suffering should be avoided at all costs. All costs, especially, our suffering caused by the consequences of our own behavior. Our denial, blame and focus on others’ faults are his rewards.

Is it not our task as Christians to bring others into the fold by our love? Is it not our task to offer our sinful selves to God and truly accept the sacrifice of Jesus so we can begin to understand what real love is? Are we to believe that prosperity is given to us and taken from us by men? Are we to give them our praise? To give them our curses? Are we to believe our peace will be supplied by mankind?

The Pharisees’ hearts were hard.

They did not recognize the Messiah.

Did God use Trump? Surely. But not in the way some believers believe.

Let us listen to the voice of Jesus. “My sheep know my voice.” If we are to be sheep, then let us follow the true Shepherd.

Cindy Ford

Oswego