Letter: Lock the back door

To the Editor:

Don’t forget to lock the back door was an expression that I often heard as a child. Growing up in a low-income neighborhood, we had learned that good locks and loud dogs were helpful crime deterrents. An open door, on the other hand, was an open invitation to theft, burglary and worse.

Every day now, we wake up to our nation being stolen from and burglarized because the current administration does not care that the back door is wide open. It is wide open to illegal immigrants, illegal drugs and drug runners, human traffickers, global terrorists and other bad actors.

The border state governments are crying for help. The U.S. border patrol morale is reportedly the lowest ever. Our national resources are being stretched to breaking while critical shortages loom everywhere. Millions of dollars needed elsewhere are being channeled into feeding, housing and transporting a flood of immigrants. This is just madness. As a citizen, we have a voice concerning federal policy. Please join me in contacting our state senators, representatives and the president to tell them to shut the door.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego