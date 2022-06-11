Letter: Disregard our laws

To the Editor:

It’s bad enough seeing our Democratic-run cities and states fail to prosecute criminals while violent crimes are setting record highs, but it is even worse seeing our president and senators thumbing their noses at the Constitution and federal statutes as if they are above the law.

According to U.S. Code 1507 relating to the obstruction of justice, anyone who has the intent of influencing any judge by pickets or parades by the residence occupied by such judge will face a fine or imprisonment of one year. When questioned about the White House’s position on the protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes, former press secretary Jen Psaki said that it was the president’s position to encourage these peaceful protests. And Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was more than anxious to sic the FBI on parents who spoke up at school board meetings, just sits on his hands doing nothing about enforcing the federal statutes. Evidently he is very selective and political about who he enforces our laws against.

In 2020, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by stating “you have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these decisions.” Sounds like a threat to me, yet nothing was done or said to him by law enforcement or the press. And he has now said he is OK with peaceful protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes, even though it is a crime to do so.

During a press conference in 2021, Biden told reporters that any call for an eviction moratorium would fail as unconstitutional, based on the Supreme Court’s recent decision. But he pushed the action anyway, stating that it would take a while for the case to be litigated, and would therefore buy him some time before the courts could stop him.

How can we expect our citizens to respect and obey our laws when this liberal administration and justice department continue to disregard our laws with no repercussions?

DeVere Headrick

Oswego