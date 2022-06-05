Letter: Response time will suffer

To the Editor:

I would urge everyone to vote “yes” for the Oswego Fire Protection District referendum.

As the fire district grew, so did the number of responses.

When I was fire chief, we responded to 300 calls a year. Now, the Oswego Fire Department is an excess of 6,000 calls per year.

Without this increase, which will allow additional personnel and equipment to be required, response time will suffer.

So, if response time lengthens if you have a fire, you can rebuild.

If you need an ambulance for a loved one, there is no rebuild.

So please vote “yes” to give them the tools that they need.

They will always give it the best shot.

Jim Detzler

Retired Oswego Fire Chief

Oswego