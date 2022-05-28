Letter: Concerned about the future

To the Editor:

As a mom, I never thought I would have to get involved in politics. Unfortunately, with the situation in our schools, parents have to get involved more than ever before. When our children are not being masked up, they are being radicalized by the curriculum. It is both shocking and disappointing.

Due to my new involvement, I met Jack Lombardi who is running for Congress. I really like him. He is a dad who cares about the next generation. He is both opposed to mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

If you are a parent who is concerned about the future of education and the direction of our country, I suggest that you check out Jack Lombardi. We need him in Congress.

Heather Falkenthal

Manhattan