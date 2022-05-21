Letter: Hilltop Gardeners plant sale thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who helped to make the Hilltop Gardeners 56th annual fundraiser plant sale a success.

We thank the residents of Oswego and neighboring communities who helped us advertise by placing plant sale signs in their yards and passing out our save-the-date cards and the businesses that so kindly placed those cards at their businesses. We are grateful to the Oswego Ledger for assisting us in advertising our sale. Thank you to all who posted and shared our sale on Facebook.

Thank you so much to all the people who shopped at our annual fundraiser plant sale. The turnout was great, and those attending enjoyed a wide selection of plants and garden treasures.

We are grateful to everyone who came to our sale or supported us in some way.

We thank Jill Hughes, club president and Esther Jamison, plant sale chairperson, for all of their planning and hard work.

We are so grateful to be a part of such a great community and we thank you all for your support.

Ronda Bennett

Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club

Publicity Chair

Oswego