Letter: Why no referendum?

To the Editor:

The expansion of the Newark “Phillips” public library for $1.5 million is an example of government mission creep: the absorption of a private sector operation (2002), an additional, and growing drain on taxpayers and periodic large expansions in operation. (Kendall County Record, April 14, p. 2).

In 2016, we voted against the district expansion; we had an out-of-district membership card in the Morris Library for $60 a year. At the time, and today, “Phillips” was more suited to a children/young adult clientele. This raised our library district cost to a mandatory higher tax of about $100 a year. Local farmers with buildings and other improvements found themselves hit with several hundred dollars a year. By 2022, Newark Library tax for us is three-quarters of 1% of our home’s assessed value per year – 3% of our property tax. Note that government values you not as a reader but as a property owner.

By what literary lacuna is the expansion really justified? Area libraries have, if anything, increased offerings. Enabling residents to obtain video items free, hurting village merchants, as explained by a trustee, benefits viewers? Debatable. $1.5 million on 2,000 users is a cool $700 each, paid for by other taxpayers and a bank loan of $802,000 for 20 years – 6% interest? A $70,000 a year debt payment until 2042.

Why no referendum this time?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon