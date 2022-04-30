Letter: Pray history doesn’t repeat itself

To the Editor:

When the German army began withdrawing from Russia in 1943, they discovered mass graves of Polish officers taken prisoner by the Russians in 1939. One of the first graves discovered contained around 4,400 bodies. These men were shot in the head and were piled on top of each other. The Russians claimed at first that the Poles had escaped and had made their way eastward to Mongolia. Later, the story changed to that of the Germans killing them when they invaded Russia in 1941.

After the end of WWII, the Polish government inquired about the still missing 20,000 Polish soldiers. Again, they were told that the German army had done away with them during the war.

I hope and pray that history doesn’t repeat itself. Just maybe the Ukrainian soldiers and 1,000 civilians make it out alive from the steel mill (in Mariupol) so they can live their lives in peace. The Russians seem to tell lies even though the truth is known and is staring them in the face.

George Hayner

Montgomery