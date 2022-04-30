Letter: Fossil fuels are a drag on the economy

To the Editor:

By now, most of our senators and representatives in Congress as well as most of their constituents believe that climate change is real and mostly human-caused. But the short-term threats of high inflation and east European stability and the political posturing ahead of elections in November have shut down any talk of a carbon tax or other changes in the system to significantly reduce carbon emissions. And the fossil fuel industries are pleased, especially those profiting from the higher fuel prices.

In the meantime, global warming continues, and health costs and costs associated with wildfires, droughts and extreme weather events continue to rise. Fossil fuels are becoming a major drag on the economy.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warns that time is running out. Climate change is quickly becoming a short-term threat that will demand even more drastic corrective actions if we don’t address that threat now. Our economy cannot afford to ignore the problem. Indeed, history shows that a healthy economy requires policies that support innovation and change. Investment in new technologies for renewable clean energy generation, storage and distribution have tremendous potential and will be critical for our economy (and our health) in the long term.

Ken Mozingo

Yorkville