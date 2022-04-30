Letter: Facts please

To the Editor:

I’m curious. I’m wondering what evidence Scott Gryder has that Lauren Underwood has a “record of failed leadership in office,” a quote from a statement he made which was reported in last week’s Ledger.

Lauren has introduced 60 pieces of legislation in the House since taking office after her election in 2018. She was the primary sponsor of five bills that were enacted: H.R. 5575, VA Nurse and Physician Assistant RAISE Act; H.R. 958, Protecting Moms Who Served Act; H.R. 2372, Veterans’ Care Quality Transparency Act; H.R. 6140, Veterans in STEM Act; and H.R. 5444, Lower Insulin Costs Now Act.

Very few bills are ever enacted. Most legislators sponsor only a handful that are signed into law. Of the 60 bills Lauren has sponsored, 35% are around the issues of armed forces and national security and 35% are in the area of health. Many of the bills Lauren has introduced have passed in the House but stalled in the Senate. You can check these facts on the website, govtrack.us.

She has constantly listened to the voters in District 14 by holding town hall meetings throughout our very diverse district, even through the pandemic via Zoom.

So, Mr. Gryder, exactly how has Rep. Underwood failed to lead? Facts, please.

Lynne Mattingly

Oswego