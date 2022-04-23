Letter: Mini Golf FunRaiser a success

To the Editor:

I am a member of The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library, and this was my first Mini Golf FunRaiser event on Sunday, April 3. Before I started my shift, I had time to walk through the library to see how the golf course was set up. There were 18 holes with nine on each floor. All the holes had sponsors and were well-decorated. The entire golf course was set up by many willing, hardworking volunteers the day before.

The weather was perfect, and close to 400 hundred people attended, most of them golfers. To enhance this experience, there were Disney characters from Characters with a Cause, including Beauty and the Beast and Mickey Mouse. Brock the Croc also was there from Raging Waves. The little ones were thrilled to see them all.

There was also an opportunity for a hole-in-one, and a sticker was presented to those lucky golfers. Refreshments were served at the 19th hole. There was a raffle with lots of prizes in different baskets. There were so many volunteers the day of the event, including Yorkville High School students, who helped everything run smoothly. It was a five-hour event with happy, smiling faces seen all day long.

Nancy Aschauer

On behalf of The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library

Yorkville