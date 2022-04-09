Letter: Bad policy, behavior needs to be called out

To the Editor:

I want to personally respond to false and misleading statements in a recent letter. Unlike my opponent, Rep. Lauren Underwood, I’m on record condemning anti-Semitism, violence and bigotry in both parties.

I condemned violence at the Capitol, outrageous acts in Charlottesville and the Gosar tweet. While Underwood condemned Republican Gosar, she remained silent on Rashida Tlaib, who tweeted a PLO slogan, adopted by Hamas: “from the river to the sea.” In an NPR interview, Underwood was given three chances to denounce Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism and refused, three times with no comment.

You can add hypocrisy to the list of things I’m against. I don’t play politics with bigotry, violence and anti-Semitism. I’m against them. Underwood should do the same.

Regarding the Consulate, the writer is confused or intentionally deceptive. I support the American Consulate in Jerusalem, promised by Obama and others, finally becoming a reality thanks to President Donald Trump.

In my press release Nov. 3, 2021, I spoke against a Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem, called Underwood to join her colleagues and oppose it. Those colleagues included a senior Democratic Congressman who asked President Joe Biden to stop it. It quoted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who called it a “dangerous mistake.” The quote was from a conversation with Rabbi Spero, president of the Conference of Jewish Affairs.

We need representation who will call out bad policy and behavior wherever it comes from. This means little to Underwood; it doesn’t suit her political narrative. I’m unencumbered by political bias. It’s the benefit of not selling your soul for political gain.

People in the 14th District want representation that’s nonpartisan, fair and honest. It’s why her camp is worried about me winning this primary, unseating her in November.

What’s offensive is the author’s assertions, not based in fact, but in-fact based on a left-wing ideology and political agenda. Were he truly against bigotry, violence and anti-Semitism, he would join me in condemning Underwood for her refusal to condemn anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party.

One thing is sure, I’m over the target; incoming fire is directed at me. I wear that as a badge of honor.

Jim Marter

Oswego