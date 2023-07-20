Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 20, 2023

Information in the July 20, 2023, Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated assault

Jose L. Rivera, 60, of the 100 block of East Rickard Drive in Yorkville, was charged with aggravated assault after sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:11 a.m. July 10 to the 7000 block of South Regal Oaks Court in Bristol Township for a report of subject armed with a knife. Rivera was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville without incident.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:05 p.m. on July 10 to the zero to 99 block of Gastville Street in Oswego Township for a report of a residential burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

No valid driver’s license

Diwar Nazareth Guerra Vasquez, 25, of the zero to 99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Montgomery, was cited for no valid Illinois driver’s license at 11 p.m. July 10 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Circle Drive East at Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Vasquez was released with a notice to appear.

Driving while license revoked

Cristian Castro, 23, of the 1000 block of Mason Avenue in Aurora, was cited for driving with a revoked license at 4:50 a.m. July 11 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Galena Road near Orchard Road in Bristol Township for no license plate light. Castro was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Forgery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:05 a.m. July 11 to the Kendall County Circuit Clerk’s Office for a report of a forgery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Rodolfo Ibarra, 44, of the 100 block of West Somonauk Street in Yorkville, was arrested on two Kendall County warrants on charges of obstructing identification and driving while license suspended at 9:31 p.m. on July 11 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 31 and Century Drive in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Ibarra was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Excessive speeding charged

Angel Juarez, 19, of the 2000 block of Kingsbury Estates Drive in Plainfield, was cited for driving faster than 35 mph over the speed limit at 10:49 p.m. July 12 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Route 52 and Church Road in Lisbon Township. Juarez was issued a notice to appear and released.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:44 a.m. July 13 to the zero to 99 block of Bonnie Lane in Bristol Township for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:57 p.m. July 13 to the 1100 block of Cornell Lane for a report of a violation of an order of protection. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:54 a.m. July 14 to the zero to 99 block of Blackhawk Springs Road in Little Rock Township for a report of a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:35 p.m. July 14 to the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Juvenile arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:59 a.m. July 15 to the 1600 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of a fight in progress. While investigating the incident, contact was made with a 17-year-old juvenile who was wanted on a juvenile warrant. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center for processing.

Man arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8 p.m. on July 15 for report of a suspicious person at the intersection of Route 30 and Douglas Road in Oswego Township. Contact was made with Jon R. Lee, 50, of the 1000 block of Briarcliff Road in Montgomery, who was wanted on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal damage to property. Lee was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:59 p.m. July 15 for a report of a battery in the 11000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with DUI

Marcelino Carrillo, 27, of the 700 block of Watson Street in Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. on July 16 on Route 25 near North Bereman Road in Oswego Township for improper lane use. Carrillo was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:08 p.m. July 16 to the 100 block of Braeburn Drive in Oswego Township for a report of a theft under $500. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. July 16 on Route 31 near East Anchor Drive in Oswego Township for illegal squealing/screeching of tires.

The driver, Alexander L. Bardesi, 27, of the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Villa Park, was charged with driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. Bardesi was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.