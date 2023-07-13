Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 13, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports / July 13, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violation of order of protection

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:49 a.m. on July 3 to the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive in Oswego Township, for a report of a violation of an order of protection. The investigation is ongoing.

Unlawful presence of a sex offender

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:20 a.m. July 3 to the 3800 block of Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township for a report of an unlawful presence of a sex offender. Kristian Oats, 35, of the 3800 block of Munson Street in Plano, was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for booking procedures.

Motor vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:43 p.m. July 3 to the 7000 block of Valley Road in Fox Township for a report of a motor vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1 a.m. July 5 to the 4000 block of Reservation Road in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:52 a.m. July 5 to the area of Harbor and West Anchor drives in Oswego Township for a report of a battery. This investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:52 a.m. July 5 to the 300 block of Emily Court in Kendall Township for a report of criminal damage to property. This investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding charged

Nancy Martinez, 31, of Marseilles, was cited for speeding 35 mph or more over the limit and released on a notice to appear at 11:06 a.m. July 5 at Route 71 and West Eldamain Road in Fox Township. Sheriff’s deputies said Martinez was driving 97 mph.

Criminal damage to property

Rudolph Plumley, 28, of the the 3000 block of Minkler Road in Yorkville, was charged with criminal damage to property after sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:47 p.m. July 5 to the area. Plumley was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:36 p.m. July 5 to the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. This investigation is ongoing.

Juveniles charged with animal cruelty

Two 17-year-old juveniles were referred to the juvenile court system on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, theft less than $500 and criminal damage to property after sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:03 a.m. July 6 to the 0-99 block of Brookside Lane in Bristol Township for a report of a theft.

Child endangerment charged

Cameo Dixon, 24, of the 0-99 block of South Adams Street in Oswego, was charged with endangering the life of a child after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation at 9:27 a.m. July 6 near her home. She was issued a recognizance bond and released. A passenger, Rebecca Dixon, 42, of the 300 block of Chamberlin Road in Dixon, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis inside a motor vehicle and released with a notice to appear.

Man charged in collision

Froilan Garcia Bello, 32, of the 0-99 block of Pickford Road in Montgomery was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 11:57 p.m. on July 6 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Residential burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:13 p.m. July 7 to the 100 block of Laurie Lane in Oswego Township for a report of a residential burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Child sexual exploitation reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:33 p.m. July 7 to the 0-10 Block of Crescent Court in Montgomery, for a report of sexual exploitation of a child. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Jeremy Pontanni, 37, of the 0-99 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Bristol Township, was arrested at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery at 10:14 a.m. July 8. Pontanni was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Criminal damage reported

Deputies responded at 3:56 p.m. July 8 to the 2000 block of Cannonball Trail for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding charged

Daisy Vazquez, 21, of the 900 block of Joliet Street in La Salle, was cited for speeding 98 mph in a 55 mph zone at 3:46 p.m. July 8 on Route 71 near Hughes Road in Fox Township. Vazquez was issued a notice to appear and released.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:17 p.m. July 8 to the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Oswego Township for a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding charged

Martel A Williams, 42, of the 100 block of Sharon Drive in Morris, was cited for speeding 112 mph in a 55 mph zone at 6:18 p.m July 8 on Route 47 near Walker Road in Kendall Township. Williams was issued a notice to appear and released.

Excessive speeding charged

Sharon N. Behnke, 61, of the 3300 block of North Jugtown Road in Morris, was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55 mph zone at 7:02 p.m. July 8 on Route 47 near Joliet Road in Lisbon Township. Behnke was issued a notice to appear and released.

Aggravated battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:37 a.m. July 9 to the 1600 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of an aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding charges

Sheriff’s deputies made three arrests July 9 on charges of excessive speeding.

Kenneth Smith, 53, of the 1200 block of Northwind Drive in Sandwich, was cited for driving 26 to 35 mph over the speed limit at 11:50 a.m. on Route 34 near Beecher Road in Bristol Township. Smith was issued a notice to appear.

Joshua Skinner, 20, of the 3100 block of Harris Street in Joliet, was cited for driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 1:47 p.m. on Route 47 near Route 52 in Lisbon Township. Skinner was issued a notice to appear.

Dylan Johnson, 19, of the 400 block of Johnson Road in Yorkville, was issued a citation for driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 3:54 p.m. on Route 71 near Eldamain Road in Kendall Township. Johnson was issued a notice to appear.

Aggravated assault charged

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:11 a.m. July 10 to the 7000 block of South Regal Oaks Court in Bristol Township for a report of subject armed with a knife.

Jose L. Rivera, 60, of the 100 block of East Rickard Drive in Yorkville, was charged with aggravated assault. Rivera was transported to the Kendall County jail without incident.

Residential burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:05 p.m. July 10 to the 0-99 block of Gastville Street in Oswego Township for a report of a residential burglary. The investigation is ongoing.