Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 6, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports for July 6, 2023, is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 9:10 a.m. June 27 in the 600 block of Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Report of intimidation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of intimidation at 1:30 p.m. June 27 in the zero to 99 block of Sierra Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving on suspended DL charged

Alejandra Macias, 21, of the 300 block of Millstream Lane in Oswego was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license at 7:31 p.m. June 27 on Route 31 near West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Macias was issued a notice to appear and released.

Arrested on warrant

Jeryd A Cooper, 22, of the 3100 block of Fairfield Way in Montgomery, was arrested on a warrant from DuPage County for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended at 8:06 p.m. June 27 in the area of Route 34 and Orchard Road. Cooper was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

No valid DL is charged

Jeanette Jaquez, 44, of the 400 block of West Park Avenue in Aurora, was cited for no valid driver’s license at 2:59 a.m. June 28 after a traffic stop in the area of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Jaquez was released from the scene.

Excessive speeding charged

Ariana Hughes, 23, of the 1900 block of Ashwood Lane in Aurora, was cited for driving 26 to 35 mph over the speed limit at 9 a.m. June 28 on Route 31 near Light Road in Oswego Township. Hughes was issued a notice to appear and released.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 9:01 a.m. June 28 in the 12000 block of Lisbon Road in Big Grove Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Violation of protection order

Miguel Perez, 45, of the 800 block of South Calhoun Street in Aurora, was charged with violation of an order of protection at 10:16 a.m. June 28 in the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township. Perez was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Report of identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 3:57 p.m. on June 28 in the 1200 block of Prairie Lane in Bristol Township.The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and run reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:22 a.m. on June 29 to the 200 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township for a report of a criminal trespass to vehicle/hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:34 a.m. on June 30 to the zero to 99 block of Garden Drive in Oswego Township for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:31 p.m. June 30 to the 1000 block of South Church Street in Fox Township for a report of a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

No valid DL is charged

Juan Diego Zaragoza-Garcia, 20, of the 600 block of Marie Avenue in Yorkville, was cited for no valid driver’s license at 1:36 a.m. July 1 on Route 34 near American Way in Yorkville. Zaragoza-Garcia was released with a notice to appear.

Man charged with assault

Thomas J. Lederer, 58, of the zero to 99 block of East Anchor Drive in Oswego Township was charged with assault and criminal damage to property at 6:56 p.m. July 1 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic incident at his residence. Lederer was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Accident with injuries

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:01 p.m. July 1 to a traffic crash at the intersection of River Road and Eldamain Road in Bristol Township.

Cameron A. Battiste, 18, of the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive in Yorkville, was cited for failure to yield on a left turn and released at the scene with a must-appear court date. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital via Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District ambulance to receive treatment for her injures.

Criminal damage spree

Sheriff’s deputies took reports of a criminal damage spree during the late morning and early afternoon of July 2 in Fox Township. Damage was reported in the 9000 block of Stonewall Drive, the 8000 block of Wilcox Court and the 8000 block of Kimball Court. The incidents are under investigation.