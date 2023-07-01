Kendall County men charged in sex offender investigation

A Yorkville man and a Montgomery man have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of an initiative of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to check compliance on all registered sex offenders and registered violent offenders against youth living in Kendall County.

Rafael Sanchez, 52, of the 700 block of North Bridge St, Yorkville, was taken into custody on an original warrant charging him with 10 felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 10 felony counts of criminal sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail on a $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Rafael Sanchez, 52, of the 700 block of North Bridge St, Yorkville, was taken into custody on June 26 on an original warrant charging him with 10 felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 10 felony counts of criminal sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail on a $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply.

Kalub Douglas, 20, of the zero to 100 block of South Bereman Road, Montgomery, was taken into custody on June 26 on an original warrant charging him with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail on a $50,000 bond, with 10% to apply.

Kalub Douglas, 20, of the zero to 100 block of South Bereman Road, Montgomery, was taken into custody on an original warrant charging him with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail on a $50,000 bond, with 10% to apply. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hosted the initiative on June 26. Investigators from nine police agencies worked together to conduct compliance checks on 96 offenders, making contact with 53. As a result of these checks, investigators identified 13 offenders that were possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act, the release stated.

Criminal investigations into these allegations are currently being conducted. The Yorkville Police Department, Plano Police Department, Oswego Police Department, Joliet Police Department, Aurora Police Department, Minooka Police Department, Kendall County Probations and the United States Marshals Service joined the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in the initiative.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all residents of Kendall County,” Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the release. “To meet this commitment, we will continue to conduct regular compliance checks on offenders required to register to ensure their compliance with state law. We are fortunate to have such strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement agencies, which maximizes the effectiveness of these initiatives.”