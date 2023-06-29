Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 23-29

Information in the June 23 to 29, 2023, Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10,000 block of Helmar Road in Lisbon Township at 12:11 p.m. June 20 for a report of a reckless discharge of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 1:50 p.m. June 30 in the 5000 block of Jennifer Court in Bristol Township for a report of an identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a criminal damage to property report at 10:45 p.m. June 20 in the 0-100 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Yorkville, Bristol Township. This case is under investigation.

Man charged with DUI

Daniel Esquivel, 23, of the 400 block of Lakelawn Boulevard in Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence at 11:23 p.m. June 22 on Route 47 near Boombah Boulevard in Yorkville, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for improper lane use. Esquivel was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Traffic stop nets firearms charges

Marsean Ar Elle Hopkins, 20, of the 1100 block of Whipple Street in Chicago, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a requisite FOID card, unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice at 11:15 p.m. June 22 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 47 near Boombah Boulevard in Bristol Township.

Hopkins was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from Kane County for failure-to-appear in court on traffic-related charges. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Driving while license suspended

Magdalena Hernandez, 28, of the 500 block of Downer Place in Aurora, was cited for driving while her driver’s license is suspended after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 3:35 p.m. June 23 near Old Post Road in Oswego Township. Hernandez was released with a notice to appear.

Driving while license revoked

Deputies charged Angel D. Rodriguez-Ortero, 22, of the 800 block of North Lake Street in Aurora, with no valid driver’s license at 5:09 a.m. June 24 in the area of Route 31 and Light Road in Oswego Township. Deputies determined Rodriguez-Orterowho was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic crash with injuries

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. June 24 to a report of a traffic crash with injuries in the 7000 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township. A 34-year-old male from Norway and a 28-year-old female from Norway were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After investigation, Ashley R. Easton, 28, of the 2500 block of North 36th Road in Norway, was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Easton was released with a notice to appear.

Residential burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. June 25 to the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Oswego Township for a report of a residential burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:12 a.m. June 25 to the 2000 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Two women arrested on warrants

Tamari Williams, 20, and Nurya Lacey, 18, of the 300 block of Kensington Drive in Montgomery, were arrested at their residence at 10:52 a.m. June 25 on warrants from Kendall County for failure to appear in court on charges of unlawful consumption of alcohol. Both were transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man arrested on warrant

Matthew S. Jorgensen, 31, of the 400 block of Lenox Drive in Oswego, was arrested on a warrant near his home at 3:03 p.m. June 25. Deputies said he was wanted in Kendall County for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Disturbance leads to DUI charge

Xavier J. Martinez, 21, of the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Oswego Township, was charged with driving under the influence after sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:17 a.m. June 26 to a disturbance at his residence. Martinez was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.