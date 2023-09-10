Sept. 30 Jeep ride event will support CASA Kendall County

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Kendall County is hosting a Jeep ride Sept. 30 to raise awareness for CASA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

All types of vehicles are invited to join the caravan. Jeeps, motorcycles, cars, trucks, even specialty auto clubs, will gather for a scenic ride through the countryside on a route led by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Line up at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville, begins at 9 a.m. An after-party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature live music by Jason Hubbard, food trucks, Dempsey spec Jeeps and games, including ax throwing.

Details, sponsorship information and registration for the ride ($25) is online at casakendallcounty.org.