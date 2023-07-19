Edith Farnsworth House planning July 23 lawn party

Come to the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano for a Lawn Party for Lord Palumbo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on July 23. Help celebrate the birthday of Lord Peter Palumbo, esteemed former owner and preservation advocate of the iconic Edith Farnsworth House.

From engaging games and crafts to jamming to Lord Palumbo’s record collection and birthday cake, this family-friendly event promises an enchanting experience for everyone.

Participants are invited to immerse themselves in the picturesque surroundings of this architectural gem while enjoying a fantastic lawn party. With activities and entertainment suitable for all ages, it’s the perfect opportunity to get to know the Edith Farnsworth House and explore the house and grounds.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events/. The Edith Farnsworth House is located at 14520 River Road in Plano.