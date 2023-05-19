Kendall County, township officials hail Boulder Hill man named county’s citizen of the year

Rob DeLong likes helping people. People have noticed.

The Kendall County Board named DeLong the first-ever Kendall County Citizen of the year at its May 16 meeting, as board members and other elected officials and community leaders praised his efforts, both as a professional and as a community volunteer.

The Boulder Hill man serves as Oswego Township’s code enforcement officer, emergency management coordinator and general assistance case worker.

“Rob has stepped up for anything we needed him for,” Oswego Township Supervisor Joe West told the county board.

DeLong is a key member of the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency and has held posts ranging from operations coordinator to active storm spotter.

A licensed amateur radio operator, DeLong has served as the agency’s radio net coordinator and chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

“This is a very fitting award for a guy who’s just willing to do anything for anybody at anytime,” Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi said.

DeLong serves as a liaison to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and works with the Sheriff’s Merit Commission.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air with his preparedness and training,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said.

“How giving you are of your time.” — Ruben Rodriguez, Kendall County Board member

DeLong says Boulder Hill is a good place to live and works to keep people and their property safe as an organizer and monthly facilitator of the Boulder Hill Neighborhood Watch Group. He also administers a social media page about happenings in Boulder Hill.

“I like working with people. I enjoy helping them,” DeLong said. As code enforcement officer, “It’s my job to educate people what the ordinances are.”

DeLong is a regular volunteer at the Oswego Senior and Community Center, while Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette said DeLong helps her office on Election Day.

“Rob is involved and respected,” County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said, taking note of DeLong’s work to organize a scavenger hunt for children during the COVID-19 pandemic and organize the Boulder Hill community picnic.

Board member Scott Gengler praised DeLong’s work with the county board’s Planning, Zoning and Building Committee.

“How giving you are of your time,” board member Ruben Rodriguez said to DeLong.