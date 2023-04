Village of Millbrook officials honored Trustee Tina Perkins for her 20 years of service on the Village Board at her last meeting as a trustee April 25.

Perkins was among the first trustees elected to the board in the village’s first election in 2003. Village residents voted to incorporate the village in 2002.

The board presented Perkins with a gift acknowledging her 20 years of service to the community and thanked her for her years of service.