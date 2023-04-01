CASA Kendall County planning April events in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kendall County will host two events in April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At noon April 3, the Hands Around the Courthouse ceremony will feature guest speakers Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby J. Richardson and State’s Attorney Eric Weis. A pinwheel garden in front of the Kendall County Courthouse will represent each abused or neglected child CASA Kendall County has advocated for in the past year.

CASA’s “A Night at the Derby” gala will be April 29, presented by the Pederson family and hosted by Brighter Daze Farm. This event will include dinner, open bar, live auction, entertainment and dancing. Registration and sponsorships are available at casakendallcounty.org/events.

CASA of Kendall County is a nonprofit organization that serves abused, neglected and abandoned children through the recruitment, training and continued support of volunteers who advocate for these children, representing their best interest in the courtroom and other settings.

For information about CASA Kendall County and how you can help, email Catherine Hix at chix@kendallcountyil.gov.