Yorkville man charged with 8 motor vehicle burglaries

YORKVILLE – A Yorkville man has been charged in connection with a string of motor vehicle burglaries, as well as a home break-in.

Yorkville police charged Payton C. Rogers, 19, of the 800 block of Gillespie Lane, with eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, a class 3 felony, and one count of residential burglary, a class 1 felony.

Rogers also was charged with one count of unlawful use of a credit card, a class 4 felony.

Police were dispatched at 11:58 p.m. on March 8 to the 2200 block of High Ridge Lane after a citizen reported a suspicious male entering a neighbor’s vehicle.

The male fled the scene prior to police arrival. Officers located Rogers a short distance away in possession of stolen items and determined he had burglarized several vehicles in the area, according to a press release.

The Yorkville Police Department Investigations Unit was able to link Rogers to multiple motor vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout 2022.

Rogers was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Kendall County jail. Bond was set at $52,000, with 10% to apply. The investigation is ongoing, police said.