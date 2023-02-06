Montgomery-based Habitat for Humanity plans $5.5 million 17-home subdivision in Aurora

Montgomery-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing ministry, plans a 17-home subdivision on Aurora’s far West Side.

The Rev. Jeffery Barrett, Habitat CEO/executive director and pastor at Genesis Community Church in Montgomery, announced the Habitat Green Freedom SMART Community.

He said it will be located at 1921 Jericho Rd., the northwest corner of Jericho and south Edgelawn Drive.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Aurora city council aldermen approved a preliminary plat for the $5,500,000 development. The city council Building, Zoning and Economic Development committee approved the plat on Jan. 11.

Barrett said Habitat hopes to break ground in spring this year.

According to the Barrett, “We are now on an exciting new course. We are transitioning from building a few homes a year to building an entire community.”

Founded in 1988, Habitat has built or upgraded 70 homes in Aurora, North Aurora, Batavia and Montgomery.

He said Habitat Green Freedom is a unique partnership with NICOR GAS to build a net-zero, carbon-neutral energy-efficient SMART neighborhood.

Homes will range from 1,500 to 1,700 square feet.

Heated with natural gas, the homes will include solar panels, tankless water heaters, gas heat pumps, Insulated Concrete Form walls, and SMART panels allowing homeowners to monitor and control the features of the home through their phones. These energy efficient smart features are being provided by NICOR GAS.

Barrett said the homes will also include energy-efficient windows, doors, appliances and zero level entrances for accessibility as families age in place.

The 8.5 acre site was purchased in September 2021 through the generosity of grants from Nicor and private donors.

A $1.25 million federal Housing and Urban Development grant Habitat obtained with the help of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, will be used to provide the infrastructure for the neighborhood, including water and sewer lines, utilities, streets, sidewalks and stormwater mitigation.

Barrett said $3 million has been pledged to the $5,500,000 community. Habitat has kicked off a fundraising campaign to complete the project.