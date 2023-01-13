Equine Dreams receives donation from local credit union

Equine Dreams, located in Newark, is a 501c3 public charity that provides Equine Assisted Services to children and adults with special needs.

Equine Dreams recently received a donation of horse care items and helmets from Earthmover Credit Union.

Programs at Equine Dreams are supported by generous donations such as this one; they never charge for services, bill insurance or receive government funding.

To learn more about Equine Dreams visit equinedreams.org.

Earthmover Credit Union believes in giving back and being a vital part of the community. Last year, Earthmover Credit Union’s charity program, Earthgivers, raised $9,730 for charity recipients in the community. To learn how you can help, visit earthmovercu.com/about/charity-corner.