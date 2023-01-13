January 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Equine Dreams receives donation from local credit union

By Shaw Local News Network
Assistant barn manager Sarah Liethen prepares Danta, a retired Medieval Times horse, for a riding lesson Friday July, 8, 2022, at the R Double J Ranch, 2800 Derby Lane, in McHenry. The R Double J Ranch recently got the contract to operate this equine facility from McHenry with the goal of making it more of a community-centric center and make learning about horses and riding open to all.

(Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Equine Dreams, located in Newark, is a 501c3 public charity that provides Equine Assisted Services to children and adults with special needs.

Equine Dreams recently received a donation of horse care items and helmets from Earthmover Credit Union.

Programs at Equine Dreams are supported by generous donations such as this one; they never charge for services, bill insurance or receive government funding.

To learn more about Equine Dreams visit equinedreams.org.

Earthmover Credit Union believes in giving back and being a vital part of the community. Last year, Earthmover Credit Union’s charity program, Earthgivers, raised $9,730 for charity recipients in the community. To learn how you can help, visit earthmovercu.com/about/charity-corner.