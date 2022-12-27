Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree for free in Oswego, Yorkville and Montgomery

Waste haulers for the villages of Oswego and Montgomery and the city of Yorkville will once again collect Christmas trees set out on local curbs following the holidays.

Here are the requirements for tree pick-up in each of the communities:

Oswego

Groot, the village of Oswego’s solid waste hauler, will collect Christmas trees at curbside for free after the holidays through the second week of January.

Residents are asked to place their bare tree, free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, or any other decorations by the curb on their regularly scheduled garbage day. Residents are asked not to bag their trees or place a yard waste stickers on them.

After the second week in January, residents will be required to wait until April when the yard waste program begins again, and a sticker will be required on trees at that time.

Montgomery

LRS, the village of Montgomery’s solid waste hauler, will collect trees placed at curbside for no charge beginning Jan. 2 through Jan. 31 on regular garbage collection days.

LRS asks residents to please remove all decorations and lights from their trees. Trees with lights or decorations will not be collected.

Yorkville

Groot, the city of Yorkville’s solid waste hauler, will collect Christmas trees placed by residents at the curb on their regular garbage collection day. Collection is free of charge and trees do not require a sticker, but they do need to be free of all ornaments, tinsel, garland and lights.