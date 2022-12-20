Here’s who is running in the first-ever Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board election

YORKVILLE – The first-ever election to select the five members of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board has attracted 12 candidates.

In the spring primary election, voters approved a referendum to make the fire district board an elected body, replacing the system in which the trustees have been appointed by the Kendall County Board.

The referendum was spurred by the fire district board’s Oct. 14, 2021, decision to dismiss a firefighter-paramedic who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

The five-member board voted unanimously to terminate the probationary firefighter’s employment, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who complained to the County Board and ultimately put the referendum question on the June 28 ballot.

The new board will be elected in the April 4, 2023 balloting.

Eleven candidates for trustee filed on Dec. 12, the first day to file nominating petitions including four of the incumbents.

They are President Ken Johnson and trustees Jeff Farren, Marty Schwartz and Gary Schlapp. Board member Phyllis Yabsley did not file.

Others filing the first day include Darin Peterson, David Guss, D. Scott Harmon, John A. Hardy, Kristopher Lackey, Kelly Pleva and Richard Vinyard.

On the final day of the filing period, Richard Huseman submitted his paperwork to the Kendall County Clerk’s Elections Office.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics, including four incumbent trustees.