Oswego Township man and woman charged with using chickens for sport fighting

An Oswego Township man and woman have been charged with felony counts of owning, training and breeding chickens for sport fighting following a Kendall County Sheriff’s investigation.

Jose Martinez, 40, and Veronica Jaime, 46, each have been charged with multiple counts of violating the Animals in Entertainment Act along with three misdemeanor counts of possession of ammo without a Firearm Owners Identification Card.

On June 22, detectives from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation for suspicion of violations of the Animals in Entertainment Act, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 30, they executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Harvey Road in Oswego Township as part of the investigation, according to the release.

A significant number of chickens and additional evidence were recovered during the search warrant, according to the release. The chickens were removed and are being cared for by Kendall County Animal Control.

Martinez and Jaime were transported to the sheriff’s office for processing. Following a court hearing on July 1, 2025, they were released with pre-trial conditions.

The investigation remains ongoing.