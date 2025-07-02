Oswego woman killed in Na-Au-Say Township crash

An Oswego woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Grove Road and Route 126 in unincorporated Na-Au-Say Township Tuesday afternoon after she disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by another car. (Photo provided)

An Oswego woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Grove Road and Illinois Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township Tuesday afternoon.

Violet Jensen, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

As a result of the investigation into the collision by both the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Troop 3, it was determined that the woman’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.

Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded to a crash at the intersection that occurred at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jensen was driving southbound on Grove Road in a Kia Spectra and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection with IL Route 126, according to the state police.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on IL Route 126 and hit Jensen’s car, state police said in a news release.

At approximately 5:06 p.m., the intersection was closed for a investigation, reopening at approximately 9:07 p.m.