Equine Dreams in Newark is hosting a family event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. There will be cocoa and cookies with Santa and his minis. Take pictures with Santa and his adorable, furry miniature horses, and take a tour of the farm while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa.

Equine Dreams is located at 9775 Fox River Drive in Newark. RSVP for this event to windy@equinedreams.org.