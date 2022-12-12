KenCom officials remember agency’s former director as instrumental in the development of county’s 911 system

The former director of Kendall County’s KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Center, Theresa (Teri) Podschweit, died on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morristown, Tennessee, where she had been residing, according to KenCom.

In a statement, KenCom said Podschweit started her career as a dispatcher when the dispatch center was at the former Kendall County jail on the south side of Yorkville. She ultimately rose through the ranks and was promoted to director in 1991.

Proschweit served as director for several years, including when the new Public Safety Center in Yorkville was built. When she retired in 2004 she was serving as KenCom’s 911 coordinator.

“She was instrumental in the development of the 911 center that was originally located on the second floor of the building. Teri helped coordinate the new, Enhanced 911 system that delivered the first 911 call in Kendall County on March 31, 1992,” the statement reads.

The statement concludes: “Teri had a tremendous and positive impact on the ever-changing 911 industry and certainly helped blaze the path of the future of 911.”