Fox Valley Festival Chorus will perform ‘Christmas Classics’ in Aurora Dec. 11

The Fox Valley Festival Chorus (FVFC) will perform its fall season concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.

“Christmas Classics” will highlight Irving Berlin’s classic Christmas songs, as well as contemporary holiday melodies, and selections from Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata featuring the Fox Valley Festival Chorus Brass. Join us for holiday music at its finest.

Ticket prices are $15 and may be purchased from chorus members or at the door. Visit foxvalleyfc.org for more information about our chorus and to listen to past recordings.

The Fox Valley Festival Chorus has been providing musical entertainment in the Fox Valley area since 1950 and sings a wide variety of music from classical to pop at its performances. Our members represent many communities in DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.