November 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Holiday happenings at Edith Farnsworth House

By Shaw Local News Network
The Edith Farnsworth House

The Edith Farnsworth House (photo provi)

Looking for some new traditions this holiday season? Look no further than the Edith Farnsworth House located at 14520 River Road in Plano.

The annual Mod & Merry Holiday party returns Dec. 2 and 3. Get the first peek of the house dressed for the holidays with the help of Able Shoppe in Elgin. Enjoy festive cocktails, a fire pit, and 80s and 90s-themed holiday cheer to further celebrate the current exhibition, “Every Line is a Decision: The Life and Legacies of Peter Palumbo.” The event also offers a preview of the Holiday House Tours, which run Dec. 2-18. Limited tickets are available at edithfarnsworthhouse.org/calendar-of-tours-events/

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@EdithFarnsworthHouse) to stay updated on tours, exhibitions, programs, and events.