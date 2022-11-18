Kendall County celebrates Veterans Assistance Commission’s 20 years

YORKVILLE – When a veteran attempts to gain access to the government benefits he or she has earned and deserves, it can be a daunting process.

Fortunately, the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County is there to serve those who have answered the call to the nation’s colors.

The commission’s volunteers, composed of delegates from local military veterans organizations, help veterans navigate the complex routine of applying for medical and financial benefits.

Over the past 20 years, the VACKC has thwarted numerous evictions and home foreclosures, served to retain or restore electric and heating service and ensured that veterans and their families had food on the table.

The Kendall County Board celebrated the VACKC’s efforts on Nov. 15 with an official proclamation celebrating the organization and its 20th anniversary.

VACKC Assistant Superintendent Karylin Clevenger told county board members that the group has secured about $21 million in benefits for Kendall County veterans and their families.

“Your efforts in supporting us help support the county,” Clevenger said, adding that every tax dollar levied by the VACKC produces $66 in benefits for veterans in Kendall County.

VACKC President Nancy Judge said the staff has the necessary expertise to handle the application process for federal Veterans Administration benefits, noting that medical records in particular require precision.

“You have to put it into the system correctly so the VA understands what it is you are trying to claim,” Judge said. “The professionals that we have are trained in how to do that and how to help the veteran.”

Veterans in need of assistance may contact the VACKC at 630-553-8355. The office is located in the Kendall County Health Department building at 811 W. John St. in Yorkville.