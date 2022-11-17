Kendall County State’s Attorney names Jim Webb as new Civil Division Chief

YORKVILLE – Jim Webb has been named the new Civil Division Chief of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“He’s a natural fit,” said State’s Attorney Eric Weis, who is promoting Webb from the ranks of the Civil Division’s legal staff.

“Jim is one of those people who can calm down a situation and has a great legal mind,” Weis said.

Webb, who has worked as an attorney in the Civil Division for the past five years, will take over on Dec. 1, the first day of the county’s 2023 fiscal year.

As the Civil Divison’s top lawyer, Webb will represent the Kendall County Board.

“I have to be aware of all legal matters and handle any non-criminal issue that arises,” Webb said.

Before joining the state’s attorney’s office, Webb worked for a private law practice in Wheaton. He makes his home in Naperville.

“I enjoy the setting here in Kendall County,” Webb said. “I like the mix of suburban and rural here.”

Webb earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 2003 and his law degree from Southern Illinois University in 2006.

The Civil Division’s legal staff includes Brandon Rissman and Lisa Coffey.

Webb and Weis will hire another assistant state’s attorney for the staff to fill the vacancy created by Webb’s promotion.

As head of the Civil Division, Webb will replace Leslie Johnson, who is about to become the county administration’s first-ever Human Resources director.

“We have 340 employees and we need a Human Resources Department,” County Administrator Scott Koeppel said.

Johnson will not only handle all of the usual duties associated with personnel matters, but will continue as the county’s chief negotiator for employee collective bargaining agreements, Koeppel said.