Popular Halloween events for kids returning to Yorkville and Oswego

Popular Halloween events are returning to downtown Yorkville and to Oswego High School.

Families are invited to explore Yorkville during the annual Biz Boo! business trick-or-treat, hosted by the Yorkville area Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22.

Participating businesses throughout Yorkville will welcome costumed children and families to visit for treats, games, face painting, crafts, drawings, pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow walk and more. Posters will be displayed at participating businesses.

Additionally, a touch-a-truck event will be at NCG Yorkville Cinemas, 1505 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville. During Biz Boo, visit first responder vehicles (firetruck, ambulance, squad car) from the Yorkville Police Department, Bristol Kendall Fire Department and Kendall County Sheriff Department, plus commercial vehicles from Knight Transportation and others.

Meanwhile in Oswego, the Oswegoland Park District is once again inviting kids to the annual Monster Mash Bash set from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71 in Oswego.

A Halloween tradition, the Monster Mash Bash offers a wide variety of candy games, crafts and more for kids, who are asked to wear their costumes.

New this year is pre-registration. Those who pre-register are charged $5 for admission to the event, while those who pay at the door will be charged $8. Adults are admitted at no cost. Registration closes on Thursday, Oct. 27.

To register, visit the park district’s website here