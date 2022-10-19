Bickford of Oswego resident celebrates 107th birthday

Dorothy Wellman, a resident of Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oswego, celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday Oct. 18.

Dorothy Wellman, center, celebrates her 107th birthday at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oswego on Oct. 18, 2022. (photo provided by Bickford of Oswego)

Born in 1915 to Gladys and Thomas Hemmens, Wellman graduated from Morgan Park High School in Chicago. She excelled in her home economics classes and was talented at cooking, baking and cake decorating and was an amazing seamstress. She loved to entertain at Christmas.

Wellman became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She playe bridge most of her adult life and is extremely proud of her Scottish Heritage. She loves her neighbors and Trinity Episcopal Church. Wellman has three children, two grand children, and one great grandchild.