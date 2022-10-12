Oswego village president endorses West in 84th District House race

Oswego Village President Troy Parlier has endorsed Joe West in his bid for a seat in the Illinois General Assembly.

In a statement released by the West campaign, Parlier cited West’s long record of service to the country and community.

“Serving our country as a Marine, serving our community as an elected official in Oswego and Oswego Township, and his role as commander of the American Legion Post 675 demonstrates Joe’s commitment to others. Joe has been a fixture in Oswego at patriotic gatherings, civic events and our schools on Veterans Day as a member of the Legion color guard proudly displaying our nation’s flag,” Parlier said.

Parlier also said that January 2023 will bring a “major concern” to our local law enforcement agencies as House Bill 3653, otherwise known as the SAFE-T Act, takes effect across Illinois.

“This law abolishes the cash bail system allowing alleged criminals to be back on the street the same day,” Parlier said, adding, “I support and endorse the candidacy of Joe West as state representative for the 84th district where he will be a strong voice for community safety.”

West is challenging incumbent state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, in the race.